July 2, 1974 - September 11, 2019 Karyn Barlow Venuso of Atlanta, GA passed away September 11, 2019. Karyn is survived by her loving husband Bret of 17 years, children Peyton and Paxton, mother Brenda Barlow, father and stepmother Larry and Jodi Barlow, and sister Jennifer Brock Van Orden of Chesapeake, VA, along with a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Karyn was born in Winston-Salem, NC on July 2, 1974. She graduated from Mt. Tabor High School and East Carolina University. Karyn's greatest joy in life was her children. She was passionate about fitness and a healthy lifestyle, she loved helping and encouraging others to do the same. As a teenager she participated in swimming and cheerleading. A funeral service will be held at Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Road, Winston-Salem, on Tuesday, September 17th at 2:00 PM. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service. A celebration of life will be held in Atlanta GA, on October 3rd. Details will be available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mental Health Association of Forsyth County, 1509 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem NC 27103 SouthCare 595 Franklin Gateway SE Marietta, Georgia 30067
Most Popular
-
WSSU band ranked No. 1 in nation by ESPN poll
-
Winston-Salem woman who played role in bizarre Clemmons killings back behind bars on drug and larceny charges.
-
Racially insensitive text from school board member included a picture of ‘Mushmouth,’ sources say
-
Lewisville will end Fourth of July fireworks
-
Human remains found in Rural Hall; authorities ask for help with identification
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately