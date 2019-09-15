July 2, 1974 - September 11, 2019 Karyn Barlow Venuso of Atlanta, GA passed away September 11, 2019. Karyn is survived by her loving husband Bret of 17 years, children Peyton and Paxton, mother Brenda Barlow, father and stepmother Larry and Jodi Barlow, and sister Jennifer Brock Van Orden of Chesapeake, VA, along with a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Karyn was born in Winston-Salem, NC on July 2, 1974. She graduated from Mt. Tabor High School and East Carolina University. Karyn's greatest joy in life was her children. She was passionate about fitness and a healthy lifestyle, she loved helping and encouraging others to do the same. As a teenager she participated in swimming and cheerleading. A funeral service will be held at Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Road, Winston-Salem, on Tuesday, September 17th at 2:00 PM. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service. A celebration of life will be held in Atlanta GA, on October 3rd. Details will be available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mental Health Association of Forsyth County, 1509 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem NC 27103 SouthCare 595 Franklin Gateway SE Marietta, Georgia 30067

