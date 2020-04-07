June 13, 1930 - April 6, 2020 Mr. Raymond Franklin Venable, 89, of Winston-Salem went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020 while at the Hospice Home at High Point. He was born on June 13, 1930 in Surry County to the late Samuel Grady and Bessie Wall Venable. Raymond was a member of Union Cross Baptist Church and had retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 31 years of service. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. Raymond will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, and Paw Paw and for his caring and giving nature. He had a love for fishing and gardening. During his final visit with family he insured his readiness for Heaven and for his return to his loving wife of 64 years, Esther. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a loving sister, Ruby McMichael; and four brothers, Romie, Bill, Tom, and John Venable. He is survived by a daughter, Janice V. Hedgecock (Speedy) of Kernersville; son, Randy Venable (Lisa) of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Daniel Hedgecock (Jessica), Aaron Hedgecock, Jordan Bottoms, and Abbie Venable; great-grandchildren, Cora and Cole Hedgecock; sister, Stella Knight of Stokesdale; and numerous nieces and nephews. No formal service is scheduled at this time. Memorials may be directed to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the Venable family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Venable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

