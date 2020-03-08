Venable, Darrell Connette November 11, 1936 - March 6, 2020 Mr. Darrell Connette Venable, 83, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born to the late Ida Simmons Venable and Samuel Harvel Venable in Stokes County on November 11, 1936. He was a very loving man that would always do anything for anyone, no matter what it was. He was a great husband to his wife and father to his two sons, and great grandfather to his two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was a long-time and faithful member and Deacon of Bethany Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was also a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. after many years of dedicated service and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement with his loving wife, Glenda of 62 years, as they surf-fished at their favorite place, Kure Beach, with their favorite people. They also enjoyed ballroom dancing for several of those years as well. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers: Harry, Bobby, and Alan; two sisters, Thelma King and Betty Vaden; his son, Mitch Venable (Cheryl); and grandson Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Glenda; son, Brad Venable (Jenny); grandchildren Bethany Godwin (Steven) and Wesley Venable (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Blake and Stella Godwin; brother, Billy Venable; and sister, Helen Hall. He also had several loving and gracious nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon Tuesday, March 10th at Bethany Baptist Church with Dr. Brad Stamey and Rev. Brian Alverson officiating. Burial will follow at gardens of Memory in Walkertown, NC. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, March 9th at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 600 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

