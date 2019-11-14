July 28, 1931 - November 11, 2019 Greensboro Ms. Norma Eloise Vaughn, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 11, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on July 28, 1931 in Forsyth County to Noble Howard Vaughn, Sr. and Virginia Hammons Vaughn. Norma was a member of Loves United Methodist Church. She loved music and was once the choir director and the organist at her church. Norma was very active. She enjoyed yoga, swimming, golf, bowling and tennis. She was a loving sister, niece, and friend who will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her brother, N.H. Vaughn, Jr. and his wife, Cornelia. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Camilla Lewellyn (husband, David); her special aunt, Colleen Whicker; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; and many loving family members and friends. A celebration of life for Norma will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Tom Southern officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
