April 28, 1930 - May 12, 2020 Mrs. Nora Ellen Shelburne Vaughn, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Radford, VA on April 28, 1930, the daughter of the late Wiley Shelburne and Emma Carroll Kant. Mrs. Vaughn was a member of Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church and had retired as a parking attendant at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, who will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chadwick Duggins; a granddaughter, Stephanie Kuntz; and two sisters, Stella Moore and Roxie Booth. She is survived by two daughters, Linda Bush (Don) and Janet White (Christopher); a son, Rick Webster (Debbie); 8 grandchildren, Tim Bush (Vivian), Judy Pegram (Ritchie), Melissa Willard (Tony), Tammy Pyrtle, Victoria Webster, Tracy Webster (Bradley), David Webster (Rachel) and Kimberly Bowden; many great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be conducted at Redbank Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Gary Sanders officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church or Trellis Supportive Care. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Oak Forest for the love and care shown during their mother's time of need. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

To plant a tree in memory of Nora Vaughn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries