Winston-Salem - Mr. Curtis A. Vaughn passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. There will be a public viewing from 1 pm-6 pm Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hooper Funeral Home. Please make condolences at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Vaughn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries