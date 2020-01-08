Katharine Hare Vaspory, age 71, went to be with the Savior she loved on Sunday evening, January 5th, 2020, surrounded by her family. Kathy touched many lives and was a consistent, shining testimony for her Lord. She battled cancer for five years with a strength that amazed us, accepting her illness as God's plan for her life and seeking to use it as a platform to share her testimony of what God has done in her life and wants to do for others. Kathy was born on October 17, 1948, and grew up in Goldsboro, NC. She was the daughter of W. C. (Bill) and Dora Hare. She graduated from New Hope High School and attended Bob Jones University in SC. She worked for USAir and more recently for the Salem Center in Winston-Salem, NC. She is survived by her son Paul (Sandie) Mauk of Pfafftown, NC, daughters Michelle (Mark Adams) Logan of Yadkinville, NC, and Rebecca (Evan) Crabtree of High Point, NC, grandchildren Grace, Lauren, and Emily Mauk, Katie (Jessie) Freeman, Grayden Crabtree, and Jordan Vaspory, great-granddaughter Ana Freeman, sister Ann (Harry) Rogers, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and brother Rayburn (Donna) Hare of Blue Springs, MO. A funeral to celebrate Kathy's life will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 on Friday, January 10th, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with visitation preceding the funeral from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. There will also be a time of visitation at Seymour Funeral Home, 1300 Wayne Memorial Dr., Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Saturday, January 11th, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. The family will then gather at Wayne Memorial Park in Dudley, NC for the committal. The family thanks the many friends and family who have offered countless expressions of sympathy and the staff of Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem for their compassionate care. Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers, contributions can also be made to Trellis Supportive Care. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home of Winston-Salem is assisting Seymour Funeral Home of Goldsboro with services in Winston-Salem.
Vaspory, Katharine Hare
To send flowers to the family of Katharine Vaspory, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
1:00PM-2:30PM
1:00PM-2:30PM
Grace Baptist Church
3305 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
3305 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Guaranteed delivery before Katharine's Visitation begins.
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
3:00PM-3:45PM
3:00PM-3:45PM
Grace Baptist Church
3305 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
3305 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Guaranteed delivery before Katharine's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM-2:30PM
1:00PM-2:30PM
Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534
Guaranteed delivery before Katharine's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Graveside
Saturday, January 11, 2020
3:00PM-3:30PM
3:00PM-3:30PM
Wayne Memorial Park
2925 U.S. Hwy. 117 South
Dudley, NC 28333
2925 U.S. Hwy. 117 South
Dudley, NC 28333
Guaranteed delivery before Katharine's Graveside begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately