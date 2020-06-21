February 23, 1923 - June 18, 2020 Gaetano Vardaro born on February 23, 1923, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center with family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, June 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was married to Eda Vardaro (Colantoni) for 73 years before she passed in 2019. He is survived by daughters Angelina Vardaro, Gloria Cole (David); Grandchildren Deanna Bailey (TJ), David A Cole (Christy) and Great-grandchildren Kylie and Payton Griffin, Tyler Bailey, Gabriel and Mason Cole. Guy was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Liberatore and Angelina Vardaro (DeVito). He is survived by siblings Mario Vardaro and Louise Deperri. He was preceded in death by siblings Tony Vardaro, Joe Vardaro, Yolanda Barboni and Anna Medugno. He served in the Army Air Corp during World War II; he was also a member of The Sons of Italy, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign War. He worked in the sewing industry as a steam pipe fitter until he retired at 65 years old. At which time he moved to North Carolina in 1988 to be closer to children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving ther family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home - Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC 27127
Most Popular
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Longtime funeral home owner dies
-
Yadkinville man gets 26 years for robbing Clemmons store and trying to set the clerk and the store on fire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately