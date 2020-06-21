February 23, 1923 - June 18, 2020 Gaetano Vardaro born on February 23, 1923, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center with family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, June 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was married to Eda Vardaro (Colantoni) for 73 years before she passed in 2019. He is survived by daughters Angelina Vardaro, Gloria Cole (David); Grandchildren Deanna Bailey (TJ), David A Cole (Christy) and Great-grandchildren Kylie and Payton Griffin, Tyler Bailey, Gabriel and Mason Cole. Guy was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Liberatore and Angelina Vardaro (DeVito). He is survived by siblings Mario Vardaro and Louise Deperri. He was preceded in death by siblings Tony Vardaro, Joe Vardaro, Yolanda Barboni and Anna Medugno. He served in the Army Air Corp during World War II; he was also a member of The Sons of Italy, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign War. He worked in the sewing industry as a steam pipe fitter until he retired at 65 years old. At which time he moved to North Carolina in 1988 to be closer to children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving ther family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home - Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC 27127

Tags

Load entries