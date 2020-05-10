Vanlue Walnut Cove - Savannah Jean Carroll Vanlue, 78, passed away at her home on Tuesday May 5, 2020. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday May 24 at Forbis & Dick- Stokesdale, 8320 US 158.

