July 7, 1936 - June 10, 2020 William "Tommy" Vanhoy, 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.Tommy was born on July 7, 1936 in Forsyth County to David Thomas Vanhoy and Dovie Lawson Vanhoy. He served in the United States Army and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 31 1/2 years of service.He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Parrish and Jeanette Martin. Surviving family includes his wife, Geraldine Scott Vanhoy; two daughters, Robin Vanhoy and Lisa Vanhoy; sister, Jane Scott (Jerry) and Eric and Morgan; three brothers, Sam Parrish, Leonard Martin and his daughter Shannon, and Terry Martin (JoAnne). A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dr. Lynne Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. The family and church respectfully ask that those attending wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Milling Manor Inc., P.O. Box 1053, Mocksville, NC 27028 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home (Trellis Supportive Care), Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
NC has largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases; Forsyth's cases rise by 29 to 1,734
-
Barbershop owner told to leave building after allegation of racist comment. Bananas had been left at Old Winston Barber & Style.
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
"Mommy, my brain hurts," a kindergartner tells her mother. The girl is then diagnosed with a brain stem tumor.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately