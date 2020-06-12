July 7, 1936 - June 10, 2020 William "Tommy" Vanhoy, 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.Tommy was born on July 7, 1936 in Forsyth County to David Thomas Vanhoy and Dovie Lawson Vanhoy. He served in the United States Army and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 31 1/2 years of service.He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Parrish and Jeanette Martin. Surviving family includes his wife, Geraldine Scott Vanhoy; two daughters, Robin Vanhoy and Lisa Vanhoy; sister, Jane Scott (Jerry) and Eric and Morgan; three brothers, Sam Parrish, Leonard Martin and his daughter Shannon, and Terry Martin (JoAnne). A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dr. Lynne Caldwell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. The family and church respectfully ask that those attending wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Milling Manor Inc., P.O. Box 1053, Mocksville, NC 27028 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home (Trellis Supportive Care), Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

