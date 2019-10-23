May 15, 1928 - October 21, 2019 Gladys Sue Gibson Vanhoy, 91, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Mrs. Vanhoy was born in Forsyth County on May 15, 1928 to the late E.S. and Annie Gibson. She was a lifetime member of Crews United Methodist Church, where she served as organist for 74 years. Mrs. Vanhoy retired from Wachovia Bank after 35 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Vanhoy. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Bill); son, David (Jan); grandchildren, Chris, Elizabeth, Meredith, Molly, Carter, Taylor and Penn; and great-grandchildren, Lori, Christina and Seth. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Crews United Methodist Church with Rev. Ashley Cyre and Rev. Brian Grady officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crews United Methodist Church, 4150 Reidsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
