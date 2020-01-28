August 19, 1928 - January 25, 2020 Mr. William Holbert "Bill" Vandiver, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Bill was born August 19, 1928 in Forsyth Co. to William Oscar Vandiver, Sr. and Maudie Martin Vandiver. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Radarman on a destroyer escort from 1945 to 1949 and four years in the Naval Reserve. He retired from Hanes Hosiery/Sara Lee after 46 years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and feeding the birds and wildlife in his backyard. He was a dedicated Christian and very devoted to his family. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Mark Allen Vandiver; sister, Pauline Hester; and brothers, Guy, Clayton, Virgil, and Marvin Vandiver. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sally Jane Vanhoy Vandiver; sister, Bennie Lee Pack and husband Wiley; and brother, W.O. Vandiver, Jr. and wife Sue. A celebration of Bill's life will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Gardens of Memory Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Forsyth County, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or Clemmons First Baptist Church Transportation Ministry, PO Box 279, Clemmons, NC 27012. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Vandiver, William Holbert "Bill"
Service information
Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
