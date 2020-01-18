December 11, 1956 - January 9, 2020 Paul Michael van Steen, 63, died January 9, 2020 at his home peacefully in his sleep in Winston-Salem, NC. Paul was born on December 11, 1956 in Forsyth County to Henry John van Steen and Bridget Mary Morley. He always had top marks in his studies at Bishop McGuiness Memorial High School. He enjoyed playing many sports like basketball and baseball. He also briefly attended North Carolina State University. He was also an avid TV and movie lover. Paul is survived by his two daughters: Ashley and Megan; his sister, Myriam; his grandchildren: Keira and Jayden, and the mother of his children, Judy.
