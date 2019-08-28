January 25, 1938 - August 26, 2019 Mrs. Vicki Brinegar Van Buren, 81, died peacefully in her sleep on August 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Don and Mamie Brinegar, the sister of Jerry Brinegar, and the wife of Richard Van Buren, all of whom predeceased her. A lifelong resident of Winston-Salem, she was a 1956 graduate of Hanes High School where she was valedictorian of her class, and she attended Wake Forest the year it moved to the city. A fixture in the local real estate business for over twenty years, Vicki taught the state licensing course to hundreds of realtors and was honored as "Realtor of the Year" by the N.C. Association of Realtors in 1992 after a disabling accident shortened her career. She is survived by four sons: Craig T. Jones of Washington, Georgia (Sharon); Brett A. Jones of Myrtle Beach, SC; Scott P. Jones of Brentwood, Tennessee (Jennifer); and Derek C. Jones of Winston-Salem (Aby), as well as 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
