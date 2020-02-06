September 16, 1918 - February 3, 2020 Mr. Powell Marion Vaden, age 101, of Westfield, NC, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Lifebrite Community Hospital of Danbury. He was born on September 16, 1918, to the late J.T. Vaden and Emma Simmons Vaden. Mr. Vaden was a farmer by occupation and a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Lolene Durham Vaden; two sons, Fred (Jo Ann) Vaden and Charles Vaden; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Nancy Vaden Stanley; a son, Rex Vaden; a daughter-in-law, Judy Vaden; two sisters, Lucy Vaden and Ludy Vaden; and seven brothers, Reid, Coy, Arthur, Nera, Joffery, Harry, and Lewis Vaden. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Brown Mountain Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Carter and Rev. Rick Sewell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family wishes to thank the nurses and CNA's of Stokes County Nursing Home for the care they gave to Mr. Vaden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Brown Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Myra Bullins at 2269 NC Hwy. 66N, Westfield, NC 27053, or to the Danbury Public Library, 1007 Main St., Danbury, NC 27016. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Vaden family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
