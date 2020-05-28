January 17, 1921 - May 25, 2020 Sallie "Lolene" Durham Vaden, 99, of Westfield, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on May 25, 2020. Born January 17, 1921, she was the daughter of Ross and Carrie Dunmon Durham. She learned of God's provision for she and her family at an early age after three house-fires. She met her husband, Powell Marion Vaden, and together they began building their life, relying on God. They had four children. A devoted mother and wife, she was equally devoted to her church and teaching Sunday school. Her family was very proud of her perfect attendance for 39 years. Her "walk" with Jesus was amazing and a testament to her faith, as she wanted for nothing, content with all the blessings God provided. Left behind to cherish her memory, are her two sons and daughter-in-law Fred (Jo Ann) Vaden, Charles Vaden; seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Powell Marion Vaden; a daughter, Nancy Vaden; a son, Rex Vaden; three brothers, Frank, Reid, and Ralph Durham; and four sisters, Ruby Shelton, Mozell Cook, Laura Lee Shelton, and Clara Parolia; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Vaden. There will be a private family service on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Brown Mountain Baptist Church. The Rev. Eddie Carter and the Rev. Rick Sewell will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Vaden will be available for public viewing from Thursday, May 28, from 1:00-5:00 and Friday, May 29, from 8:30-5:00 at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Brown Mountain Baptist Church, in c/o Elizabeth Francis at 9352 NC 89 Hwy W, Westfield, NC 27053. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street
