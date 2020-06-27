January 21, 1931 - June 25, 2020 Mr. Lonnie Marvin Utt, Sr., 89, of Cana, VA, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson of natural causes. He was born in Carroll County on January 21, 1931 to the late George and Hattie McMillian Utt. Lonnie proudly served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 earning the rank of Corporal, was a member of the 1st Infantry Division, 30th Field Artillery unit, Battery C ("The Big Red One"), as a radio technician stationed in Germany. He is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Lonnie Utt, Jr. and Nancy Utt and Don Utt; grandchildren Matt Utt and Josh Utt and wife Deanna; great-grandchildren, Carter Utt, Sophia Utt, Catherine Utt, and Adelaide Utt; brother and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Movita Utt, Louise Utt and Francis Utt; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Utt was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel McMillian Utt; sisters, Ola Utt Haynes, and Vergie Utt Hiatt; brothers, Leonard Utt, Jim Utt, Edsel Utt, and Vernon Utt. Lonnie was often sought out by the community for solutions to their problems. Over his life he worked in mechanical, electrical, electronic, engineering, and broadcast radio fields. His main occupation spanned over 40 years in Plastic Technologies working for Carolina Plastics, Essex Wire, and was one of the founders of Montair Corporation (Wellington Synthetic Fibers) in Pilot Mtn. NC as the Plant Engineer. After retiring from industry, Lonnie worked beside his wife, Mabel in their family apple and peach orchards, serving customers from several states as well as local patrons. He was never idle as he always made sure he had a project to work on. He was always found with a Winston-Salem Journal to keep up on current events. His main hobby was Amateur Radio. His call sign W4FNH, and now a Silent Key. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Flat Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Cana, VA. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for the special care given to Lonnie and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Svc 206 W Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
