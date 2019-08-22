December 10, 1925 - August 21, 2019 Mrs. Louise Taylor Underwood, age 93, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Underwood was born in Surry County on December 10, 1925, to Ed and Ida Mae Felts Taylor. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. Surviving is a daughter, Sheila Underwood Kendrick and husband Bobby; sons, Douglas Underwood and wife Andrea, Alan Underwood and wife Brenda, Mark Underwood and wife Claudette; grandchildren, Melissa Russell, Travis Underwood, Brian Tilley, Joshua Pruitt, Jeremiah Underwood, Megan Underwood, and Jessica Underwood; several stepgrandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several stepgreat-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Underwood was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Underwood; a son, Donald Underwood; a stepdaughter, Frances Ross; a stepson, Buster Haynes; a sister, Rita Johnson; and a brother, Junior Taylor. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Kenneth Marshall. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home P.O. Box 1288 Mount Airy, NC 27030
Most Popular
-
TV series on the grisly Clemmons case of Pazuzu Algarad airs Aug. 27
-
City will drop Dixie from Winston-Salem fair name. 'Words matter' argument wins out over criticism of symbols over substance.
-
'Back-loaded' hurricane season bearing down on U.S. coastlines
-
Wake Forest officials ignored warnings before fatal shooting, court papers allege
-
Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter to make Broadway debut as Hamilton on Sunday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately