June 20, 2000 - January 14, 2020 Malia Jade Tyson, of Winston-Salem, age 19, is no longer here with us, having moved on to a peaceful place. She was born June 20, 2000 to parents Jody Horton and Calvary Tyson of Winston-Salem. She attended Mt. Tabor HS and graduated from Forsyth Middle College in 2018. She had a beautiful, kind, outgoing, tender-hearted spirit. She is survived by both parents, two sisters: Kailey and Jerica; a brother Laken; a grandmother Joann Horton; grandparents: Julius and Marjorie Tyson; two aunts Pamela Horton and Donna Moreno; Uncle Skip Contos; an aunt and uncle Shari and Liberty Tyson; her close friends from the Gunn family, as well as many cherished friends and loved ones. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Salem Funeral Home Reynolda Chapel, 2951 Reynolda Road. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. on Friday at Salem Reynolda Chapel. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

