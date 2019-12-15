December 17, 1940 - November 1, 2019 Richard Clay Tuttle passed at home in Austin, Texas Nov 1,2019 where he has lived since 1979 . He was born in Stokes county to Marvin Tuttle and Madeline Kirby Tuttle. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Wayne Tuttle. He is survived by three children,two daughters Sherri Tuttle Miller of Walkertown, Michelle Tuttle of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. one son Scotty Clay Tuttle(Lessia) of East Bend. Five grandchildren Shane Miller, Lee Boles, Jessica Hooker, Taylor Tuttle Lamb, Jacob Tuttle (Savannah). Nine great-grand children. He has three brothers Homer Tuttle(Ruby), Howard Tuttle (Jane), Ronald Tuttle, Sister-in-law Helen Tuttle Brewer. He worked as a crossing guard in Austin,Texas. Burial was in Austin on Nov.4,2019 Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home 6300 W. William Cannon Dr. Austin, Texas 78749
