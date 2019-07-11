June 27, 1926 - July 9, 2019 Mrs. Rheumelle Flippin Tuttle, 93, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born June 27, 1926 in Stokes County to the late James Arthur Flippin and Bertha Bennett Flippin. Mrs. Tuttle was a long-time member of Rural Hall Baptist Church where she held positions as the church treasurer and historian. More recently, she became a member of United Baptist Church where she was also the church historian. Rheumelle was a homemaker and farmer. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James Otis Tuttle, and brother, Tommy Edison Flippin (Lucille). Mrs. Tuttle is survived by her niece, Rhonda Wood (Craig); three nephews: Tommy M. Flippin (Tammy), Darrel Flippin (Cindy), and Jimmy Shamel (Robin); and two cousins, Dot Jones and Betty Flippin. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, July 12 at United Baptist Church with Rev. Will Watson and Rev. Keith McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Baptist Church, 5815 Murray Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road P.O. Box 673 Rural Hall, NC 27045
