June 18, 1975 - December 6, 2019 Roger "Dale" Tuttle, Jr. died at home on December 6, 2019. He is survived by Roger Tuttle Sr. and Debra Burgess Tuttle (parents); Paige Tuttle (daughter); Lori and Erik Merservey (stepchildren); three stepgrandchildren; many special aunts and uncles; numerous cousins; and friends at the Big Oak Restaurant. He is preceded in death by Heggie Bishop Burgess and Thelma Hamm Burgess (maternal grandparents); Bill and Annamae Tuttle (paternal grandparents); three uncles; one cousin; and Granny Minnie. A service will be held on December 15, 2019, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Union Tabernacle Church in Winston-Salem.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately