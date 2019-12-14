June 18, 1975 - December 6, 2019 Roger "Dale" Tuttle, Jr. died at home on December 6, 2019. He is survived by Roger Tuttle Sr. and Debra Burgess Tuttle (parents); Paige Tuttle (daughter); Lori and Erik Merservey (stepchildren); three stepgrandchildren; many special aunts and uncles; numerous cousins; and friends at the Big Oak Restaurant. He is preceded in death by Heggie Bishop Burgess and Thelma Hamm Burgess (maternal grandparents); Bill and Annamae Tuttle (paternal grandparents); three uncles; one cousin; and Granny Minnie. A service will be held on December 15, 2019, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Union Tabernacle Church in Winston-Salem.

