March 11, 1937 - April 17, 2020 Mr. John Wesley Tuttle, Jr., 83, of Midway, NC, peacefully transitioned into eternity on April 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 11, 1937 in Midway, NC. Mr. Tuttle is survived by his wife, Bernice Tuttle, his children, a brother and sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In response to COVID-19, social distancing will be strictly enforced during a private viewing on Wednesday, April 22, 2019 from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm at Brooks Temple United Methodist Church, 136 Ralph Craver Road, Lexington, NC 27295. For the safety of the family and others, the family asked that each individual follow the instructions of the mandatory guidelines. Online Condolences may be made at www.Gilmorefunerals.com. Funeral services will be private. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Services. Gilmore Funeral Home 1609 North Liberty Street

To plant a tree in memory of Tuttle Jr. John Wesley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries