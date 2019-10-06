August 17, 1931 - October 5, 2019 BELEWS CREEK Jesse Preston Tuttle, 88, died early Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Jesse was born on August 17, 1931 in Forsyth County, to the late Joseph "Gold" and Madie Creson Tuttle. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company with 16 years of service. Jesse served his country proudly in the United States Army. Per Jesse's wishes, there will be no formal visitation with only a private family Graveside Service, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with Pastor Herb Mabe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Tuttle family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately