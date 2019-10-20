MIDWAY - Mr. Jerry Wayne Tuttle, 64, died on Monday, October 14, 2019. Funeral service:3:00pm Monday at Brook Temple UMC, visitation at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Roberts Funeral Service, Lexington.
