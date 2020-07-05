February 11, 1938 - July 2, 2020 Elizabeth Casey Tuttle, 82, of Pilot Mountain, NC, passed away on July 2, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm July 6, 2020 at Hills Grove Baptist Church with Danny Moore of Hills Grove Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Hills Grove Baptist Church. Elizabeth Casey Tuttle was born in Wilkes County to Lonnie and Faye Casey on February 11, 1938. She went to school at East Wilkes High School. She married Dwight Tuttle on May 31, 1957 in Florence, South Carolina. She worked as a Medicaid Specialist for Forsyth County Department of Social Services for 28 years. Elizabeth Casey Tuttle is preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Faye Casey and by her siblings, Harold Casey, Bill Casey, Ray Casey, Virginia Robertson. Elizabeth Casey Tuttle is survived by her spouse, Dwight Tuttle; her children Mike Tuttle, Tim Tuttle, Randy Tuttle, and Ricky Tuttle; her step-children, Sue Hopkins, Steve Tuttle, and Tonda Reece; her sisters, Mildred Collins and Dean Casey; her grandchildren, Angie Booth, Brian Tuttle, April Tuttle, Ashley Goins, Lonnie Tuttle, and Kim Tuttle; her step grandchildren, Jennifer Warren, James Booth, Kenneth Reece, Tommy Reece, Daniel Morris, and Robert Tuttle; and her numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Mike Tuttle, Tim Tuttle, Randy Tuttle, Ricky Tuttle, Steve Tuttle, and Lonnie Tuttle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Tuttle, Daniel Morris and Robert Tuttle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mountain Valley Hospice of Pilot Mountain. The family of Elizabeth Casey Tuttle wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Nurse Dara and CNA Amanda of Mountain Valley Hospice and everyone who has supported the family. Memorial Funeral Service

