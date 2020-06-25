Winston-Salem - Funeral service for Edna Jean Tuttle will be conducted 2:00, Friday, June 26, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 1:00-2:00. Burial: Brooks Temple Church Cemetery. (Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service)

