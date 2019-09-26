June 30, 1926 - September 24, 2019 Tobaccoville Billy McCoy Tuttle, 93, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. He was born June 30, 1926, in Forsyth County to the late Norman Hobert Tuttle and Clarice Doub Tuttle. He was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Tobaccoville. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1944 to 1946. He was a member of the American Legion Post 290 in King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Watts Tuttle, beloved friend Billie Cox, his brothers and sisters: N. H. Tuttle, Jr., Kenneth Tuttle, Johnny Tuttle, Mildred Smith, Rebecca Joyce and Betty Weber. He leaves behind two sisters: Jo Bell, Barbara Westmoreland, a sister-in-law, Fay Stewart, a special niece Brenda Gale Tuttle, a special Monday morning breakfast buddy Harvey Stoltz, plus many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Tabernacle UMC. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM with Rev. Jenna Grogan, and Rev. Sam Lewis officiating. A graveside service with military honors will be held immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Kenleigh Road. Tobaccoville, NC 27050. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Billy McCoy Tuttle. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27050
