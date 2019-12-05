March 20, 1937 - December 2, 2019 Mr. Kimmie Marsh Tutterow, 82, of Lexington passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Salisbury, NC to the late Otis and Alice Ijames Tutterow on March 20, 1937. Kimmie moved to Winston-Salem NC as a young boy and attended North Elementary and Hanes High School where he played football and basketball. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. After high school, he was employed by Salem Steel Company for 25 years. He presently worked for Traco Drafting Company. Mr. Tutterow was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church where he served as an usher, member of the Board of Trustees and a member of the Covenant Sunday School Class. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan Tutterow; daughter, Kelly Tutterow; sisters, Jean Allen (Mickey) and Peggy Lawson; sisters-in-law, Toni Bozzano (Carlo) and Leah Bledsoe; nieces and nephews, Randy Newsom (Melissa); Kevin Lawson (Lee); Michael Bozzano (Teresa); Luanne Rutledge; Sharon Calloway (Randy); Allison Cardwell (Greg); Cameron Schwenn (Scott) and Claire Quisling (Jason). A memorial service will be held 12:00 noon Friday, December 6, 2019 at Friedberg Moravian Church with the Rev. James C Newsome, Jr. and Rev. Dan Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family will greet friends in the church parlor one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedberg Moravian Church Covenant Sunday School Class, 2178 Friedberg Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
