July 1, 1958 - September 15, 2019 Charles William Turney, 61, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born to George William Turney, Sr. and Ruth Emma Smith Turney, on July 1, 1958. He leaves behind his wife of forty years, Fay Turney. Others left behind to cherish his memory are: three daughters and their spouses, Beverly Largen (Joseph), Jessica Wall (Lamon), and Cynthia Turney (Wesley Jones); four brothers, Norman Turney, Kim Turney, Kenny Turney, and Matthew Turney (Wendy); one sister, Brenda Craddock (Bobby); one stepsister, Heather Buckley; six grandchildren, Alora, Destiny, Layne, Dylan, Dalton, and Kip; and his Sunday morning breakfast buddy, mother-in-law, Thelma Slate. Mr. Turney was preceded in death by his parents, George William Turney, Sr. and Ruth Smith Turney; and two brothers, George William "Pete" Turney, Jr. and Randy James Turney. A lover of hunting and horses and tractors, Charles made countless friends who shared these interests. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. . The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 8:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 and funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM at Stanford United Methodist Church on September 19, 2019. Burial will follow in the Stanford Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastors Ronnie Payne and Charles Stevens will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forsyth Medical Center Clinical Research (Stroke and Heart). Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
