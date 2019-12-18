April 9, 1950 - December 17, 2019 Walkertown- Mrs. Sandra Gale Berrier Turner passed away December 17, 2019 at Kate B. Hospice and Palliative Care Center. She was born in Forsyth County on April 9, 1950 to the late Luther Larry and Evelyn Bobbie Brown Berrier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Nellie Williams Turner, a brother-in-law, Steve Hale, and a niece, Amy Turner. Surviving are her loving husband, Wayne D. Turner, Sr., son, Wayne David (Jennifer) Turner, Jr., daughter, Crystal (Ron) Coleman, a grandchild, Dejah Turner, aunts, Joan Laney, Brenda Riddle, uncle Dwight (Gail) Brown, brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Wilma Turner, Teresa and Steve Thompson, Jean Hale, Jimmy and Janet Turner, many special cousins and extended family members, and special friends, Randy and Lea Mock, and Cody Gum, and her very special fur babies, Jodi and Brandi. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Pastor Kent Hogan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Forsyth County Humane Society at 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27104. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Turner family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
