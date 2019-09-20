August 23, 1994 - September 16, 2019 Brandon Scott Turner was born on August 23rd, 1994 and spent his entire life here in Kernersville where he graduated from East Forsyth High School and went on to Forsyth Tech for Project Management. Brandon worked in the family business "Turner Built Homes" for the past 7 years and was set to take over the ownership role within the next few years. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00pm Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Adam Rogers officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the visitation at Mount Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. Brandon cherished life and those that knew him can tell you that once you got beyond his shy personality, you would find a person with a true heart of gold, one that would do anything to help a friend even if it meant putting his personal projects and goals on hold. Brandon also loved to travel, with pending travel plans to the Tennessee mountains this winter and plan to travel in the spring to Greece. God has a plan for each and every one of us, knowing that Brandon is in a better place should bring comfort to his family and friends, however the loss of his presence in our lives will leave a hole in our hearts that only time can heal. He would want us to celebrate the time we had with him and not dwell on the loss of the unmade memories to come, let this be a lesson to us all that we should cherish those around us not knowing what tomorrow will bring for tomorrow is never guaranteed. Brandon is survived by his parents, Michael and Glenda Turner; brother, Thomas Turner; grandparents, Harold and Judy Turner, and Belva Crum; aunts and uncles, Teresa Lester and Roger Payne; cousins, William and Maggie Turner, Marilyn and Martin Payne, Pam Lester, April Lester, Elizabeth Flores, Rosie and Jimmy Hall, and Alexzandreia Payne. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
