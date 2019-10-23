Dean Tulbert-Richardson, 71, passed away Sunday evening, October 20, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was born January 10, 1948 in Leaksville, NC to Bosen Henry Carter and Lucy Virginia Walker. She was retired from Bowman Gray School of Medicine. Preceding her in death was her husband, Herman Lee Richardson, her son John Bowles, and two brothers, Bill Carter and Donnie Carter. Surviving are son, Paul Bowles (Midway), daughter, Renna Tulbert of the home, granddaughter, Sheyenne Bowles (Midway) and brother, Joel Carter (Janie) of Eden. Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home on Hickory Tree Road with Pastor Eddie Evans officiating. Burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A special thank you goes to Lucy Brewer and Dawn Barker for their help during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
