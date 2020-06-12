September 24, 1946 - June 10, 2020 Mr. Thomas Leslie Tucker, 73, of Winston-Salem, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Thomas was born in Forsyth County on September 24, 1946, to the late Harry Gwynn Tucker and Margaret Mitchell Tucker. Following high school, Thomas served his country in the United States Army and worked at the Pentagon prior to his honorable discharge. After completing his military service, Thomas moved back to Winston-Salem and worked as a computer programmer for Novant Health at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Tucker is survived by his sister, Patricia Martin; one brother, Doug Tucker (Debbie) and other loving family members. The family is honoring Thomas' wishes and will not hold any formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Tucker. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

