January 7, 1943 - June 24, 2020 Nancy Hendrix Tucker, 77, transitioned to her Heavenly home Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born January 7, 1943 in Forsyth County to the late W.O. & Evelyn Doub Hendrix. During her life, Nancy was an active member of First Baptist Church of King & Mount Pleasant Methodist Church of Tobaccoville. Nancy retired several years ago after holding positions at Reynolds, Wachovia & US Airways. She enjoyed spending time with family & friends gathering for conversation, having meals or shopping. Nancy was taken in as a full part of her daughter in law's large family as one of them. There were many special memories & bonds made as she spent much time with them. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Roy Thomas Tucker & her brother William "Billy" Gray Hendrix. Surviving are her son, Torrey Thomas Tucker & wife Wendy Cleary Tucker, grandchildren Austin & Kylee Sieck & sister Carolyn Hendrix Sechriest, sister in law Anna Whapham, nieces & nephews & her fur companion Cali. A public funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 30th at 2 p.m. at Courtney Baptist Church, 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055 with Pastor James Williams officiating. A short, public graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Cemetery, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston Salem, NC 27106. Memorials can be made to Courtney Baptist Church. Torrey & Wendy would like to give special thanks to Well Care Hospice for the in-home care given through the past several months & also Well Care Home Health for their assistance over the past couple of years. Also, a huge, heartfelt thanks to the private caregivers that gave their love & energy in giving around the clock care to Nancy the past few months, to allow her to stay at her home until passing as she wished. These special ladies are Kylee Sieck, Tammy Long, Tammy Allen, Brandi Allen, Maddie Willard, Korbyn Brown, Bria Barrett, Gracen Davis, Mechelle Ball, Crystal Knight & Crystal Hutchens. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
2:00PM
3341 Courtney Ch. Rd.
Yadkinville, NC 27055
