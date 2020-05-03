Tucker, Mary Frances April 14, 1934 - April 30, 2020 Mary Frances Tucker, 86, of Pilot Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC on April 30, 2020. Born on April 14, 1934 in Mount Airy, NC, she was the daughter of Virgil and Mallie Terrell. Mrs. Tucker leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 62 years, Angus; a daughter, Lisa (Steve) Holler of Wallburg; a son, Mark (Wendy) Tucker; two granddaughters, Avery and Hadly Tucker all of Pilot Mountain; a sister, Louise Mears; and brother, Donald (Faye) Terrell both of Mount Airy; along with several nieces and nephews. Mary Frances was a graduate of Flat Rock High School and a member of Hills Grove Baptist Church where she served in the church choir. She was self-employed along with working as an in-store demonstrator. Mrs. Tucker enjoyed working with her flowers, gardening, and cooking along with making special memories with her beloved granddaughters. The family will have a graveside service at 2 pm on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Hills Grove Baptist Church. The Reverend Emmett Crotts will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or The Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Tucker family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries