August 30, 1922 - October 25, 2019 Margaret Myers Tucker passed away on October 25, 2019 in King at the age of 97. She was born in Pinnacle on August 30, 1922 to the late Benton and Geneva Myers. Margaret was a longtime member of Woodland Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Tucker. She leaves behind her children, Harold L. (Diane) Tucker, Jr. and Tammy (Rocky) Casstevens, 3 grandsons, 5 great granddaughters, 2 great grandsons, and many other loved ones. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at 11am at Woodland Baptist Church, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd, with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be at Crestview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the activities department at Village Care of King, 440 Ingram Rd, King, NC 27021. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home 2849 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons, North Carolina
