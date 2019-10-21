April 21, 1941 - October 18, 2019 Mr. Junie Delano Tucker, 78, of Pfafftown passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. He was born April 21, 1941 in Davie County to Junie and Martha Myers Tucker. He was retired from RJR Archer. Junie was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Hudson Tucker, 3 sisters, Betty Walser, Velma Daniels and Pansy Long and 3 brothers, Avery Tucker, Nelson Tucker and Mavis Tucker. Surviving are his son, Dwayne Avery Tucker of Pfafftown; a daughter, Angela Denell Johnson (Mike) of Tobaccoville; a sister, Linda Cox; a brother, Gary Tucker, both of Winston-Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday at Frank Vogler and Sons Clemmons Chapel. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
