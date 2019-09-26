October 26, 1945 - September 24, 2019 Mrs. Judy Ann Hall Tucker, 73, of Advance, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home after a courageous ten-year battle with cancer. Her spirit and love will live on through many. She was born in Mecklenburg County on October 26, 1945 to Ernest Transil Hall and Thelma Dare Mauldin Hall. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Sonya Michelle; and a sister, Barbara Lambeth. Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Donald Tucker; two loving daughters, Wendy T. Martin (Rick) and Traci T. Buddie (Mike); five wonderful grandkids, Olivia, Reese and Tucker Martin and Zachary and Zoe Buddie; a brother, Ernest Hall (Edie) two sisters, Carol H. Tucker (Thomas) and Shelby H. Hilton (Bremon) and many other friends and extensions of her family. She loved them all dearly. Judy retired from Duke Power and Wake Forest University, where she made many lifetime friendships. She also loved all kids unconditionally and leaves this message: "We don't know what tomorrow holds, but we know who holds tomorrow!!" A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Dr. Chuck Baker officiating. Entombment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, c/o Book Bags of Hope, 321 Redland Road, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
