March 19, 1938 - July 2, 2020 Mrs. Geraldine Wright Tucker, 82, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born March 19, 1938 in Stokes County to the late James Carroll Wright and Carrie Nunn Wright. Geraldine was of the Baptist faith and a member of Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church. She and her husband, Ira Tucker were the founders and owners of Tucker's Superette convenience store for 35 years. Geraldine was an avid gardener who loved to grow all types of flowers and vegetables. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Lois Vaden (Troy); four brothers: Lorraine Wright (Mildred), Elzie Wright, Aldy Wright (Rilla Mae), and Sylvester Wright; and son-in-law, Danny Maranville Sr. She is survived by her two daughters, Janet Maranville and Karen Gibson (Jody Sr.); four grandchildren: Danny Maranville Jr. (Marcus Johnson), Kerri Clemmons (Daniel), Josh Gibson, and Jody Thomas Gibson Jr.; and sister-in-law, Betty Wright. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, July 4 at Mountain View Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Wright and Pastor Kenny Heath officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

