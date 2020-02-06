April 9, 1927 - February 2, 2020 Estelle Johnson Tucker, 92, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1927 to Dillard Isaac Johnson and Mallie Jane White Johnson in Surry County. Estelle was employed as an Inspector at Hanes Hosiery, retiring with 38 years of dedicated service. She was also a hard-working homemaker whose many interests included flower gardening and baking. She was a woman of rare strength and grace who expressed concern for others. She will always be remembered for her loving, giving heart. Estelle was preceded in death by her husband, John Nelson Tucker; brother, Clarence Johnson; sisters, Gladys Woodring, Kathleen Wolfe and Josephine Willey. Surviving are her son, John Nelson Tucker, Jr.; daughter, Robin Shoaf (Stan); granddaughter and light of her life, Kristi Shoaf; brothers, Cecil Johnson (Sally) and Jay Johnson (Lois); sisters, Pansy Davis and Betty Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends a special thank you to Sherry, Bridgette and Ashley for your outstanding love and care. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Chaplain Rick Charles officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
