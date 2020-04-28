December 15, 1946 - April 26, 2020 UNION GROVE Mr. Stephen Elijah Tulbert went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after a two-year-long courageous battle with cancer and related medical issues. He was 73 years old. Stephen was born December 15, 1946, in Union Grove, to the late Clyde Leon and Willie Mae Sale Tulbert. He was a graduate of Union Grove High School Class of '65. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War 1966-1968. He was a graduate of Mitchell Community College. He was a plumbing contractor for 50 years serving the surrounding counties. Stephen was well-respected for his generosity toward people that he came into contact with every day. He was a lifetime member of Zion Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, cemetery committee, and served in other capacities. Stephen was a member of the Union Grove Ruritan club and he also organized and was a member of the Windsor Crossroads Ruritan Club, serving in offices throughout the Piedmont District. His BBQ and homemade BBQ sauce have been enjoyed by hundreds for many years. As a member of the Yadkin Gideon Camp, Stephen lived his faith and was a strong example to the community. He was a lifetime member of Yadkin VFW Post 10346. He served on Energy United's election committee and on the board for Tri-County Medical Park. Stephen's kindness and generosity was contagious and he was always ready to help anyone in need. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, and an older brother, William "Bill" Franklin Tulbert. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Gregory Tulbert of the home; two daughters, Amy Tulbert Rankin (David) of Yadkinville, Amber Tulbert of Union Grove; eight grandchildren, Stephen Walker of Raleigh, Joseph Walker, and Rachel Walker of Yadkinville, Gregory Tulbert-Cooper of Union Grove, Sy Rankin, Selam Rankin, and Della Rankin of Yadkinville, and Zachary Tulbert-Cooper of Union Grove; a sister, Rebecca Poplin of Statesville, two brothers, Daniel Tulbert (Diane) of Hamptonville, and Mark Tulbert (Rob) of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Pam Tulbert of Mooresville; brother-in-law, Darol Gregory (Judy) of North Wilkesboro; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to government restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery by Dr. Joey Tomlin and Full Military Honors by Yadkin VFW Post 10346. A Celebration of Life Service for his family and the community will be held at a later date. Stephen will be available for viewing on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service on Highway 601 in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Baptist Church at 714 Union Grove Road, Union Grove, NC 28689. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Most Popular
-
Wake Forest Baptist rolls out furloughs for employees, temporary pay cuts for management
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Wake Forest fires Danny Manning after six seasons
-
'This is not the flu' — Winston-Salem woman talks about difficult road to recovery from COVID-19
-
Missing 12-year-old from Kernersville has been found, sheriff's office says
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately