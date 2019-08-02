July 7, 1965 - July 28, 2019 Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 pm from Calvary Hill Church of Greater Deliverance, 4951 Manning Street, Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm until 2 pm at the church. Mr. Truesdale may be viewed today from 2 pm until 6 pm at Douthit's. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately