July 7, 1965 - July 28, 2019 Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 pm from Calvary Hill Church of Greater Deliverance, 4951 Manning Street, Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm until 2 pm at the church. Mr. Truesdale may be viewed today from 2 pm until 6 pm at Douthit's. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road

