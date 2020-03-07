October 12, 1973 - February 29, 2020 Mr. Kenneth "Tyrone" Truesdale, 46, was born October 12, 1973 in Winston-Salem, NC to Shelia Brim and was raised with the help of his grandmother, Dorothy Truesdale. Tyrone was married to Systeria Cuthrell Truesdale. Tyrone departed this life unexpectedly on February 29, 2020. He graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1991 and was an honor roll student. Tyrone worked for Lee Jeans and IFB Solutions. He attended Greater Faith Empowerment Church. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Truesdale; and aunt, Carolyn Samuels. Tyrone leaves to cherish loving memories his wife, Systeria Truesdale; mother, Shelia Brim; one brother, Clifton Lunn; two sisters, Kashh Brim and Kelia Brim; three nephews, TreQuan Bruton, Jaquante Brim, and Jaquez Brim; two uncles, Robert Brim and Eddie Truesdale; three aunts, Brenda Brim, Patricia Newman, and Sharon Brim; twenty-seven cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends. His memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with the family visitation at 1:00 pm. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Truesdale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

