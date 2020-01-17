June 4, 1931 - January 14, 2020 Helen Lemons Trotter, 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Helen was born on June 4, 1931, in Forsyth County to Charlie Lemons and Pearl Adams Lemons. She married Gilbert E. Trotter, who was a farmer, and was a devoted wife who enjoyed living life on the farm. Helen loved sewing and cooking big meals for her family. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach. Most of all, she loved her friends and family and especially cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and her best friend Gayle. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers; and one sister. Surviving family includes her three children, Gaetana "Gae" Carter, Charles "Butch" Trotter (Peggy) and Jeanne Gowen; four grandchildren, Matthew Carter (Dana), Ashley Goodwin (Nate), Meredith Trotter and Jennifer Biggs (Mason); six great-grandchildren, Hayden Carter, Dacey Carter, Mallie Carter, McKenzie Bean, Richard Mason Biggs III "Tripp" and Charlotte Biggs "Charlie"; one sister, Betty Welborn; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Rev. Kevin Kilbreth officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Trotter, Helen Lemons
