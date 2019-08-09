October 22, 1933 - August 6, 2019 Donald Lee Trotter, 85, of Winston-Salem passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born October 22, 1933, in Randolph County to John Henry and Kate DeEtte Coltrane Trotter. Surviving are his wife of 16 years, Jeri Ann Trotter; 2 sons, Joe Trotter (Susan) and David Trotter; 3 stepchildren, Mike Denny (Joann), Marlene Harris (Tom), and Marietta Coles (Rob); 10 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife; the mother of his children, Eleanor Mae Trotter; and brother, Gilbert Trotter. After serving in the US Army, Don attended and graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in electrical engineering. He then worked for Western Electric as an engineer. He later joined Forsyth Technical Community College as an instructor, working there for over 30 years. He had a positive impact on the lives of many young people during his long teaching career. Don was a very skilled wood carver, creating many beautiful, prize-winning wooden birds. He also enjoyed picture framing and loved to play golf. He and his wife Jeri were avid gardeners, winning many blue ribbons for their prize roses, and were long-time members of the Winston-Salem Rose Society. Don was a kind and gentle man, and a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, with Rev. David Merritt officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service at Frank Vogler and Sons Clemmons Chapel. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Forsyth Tech Foundation, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, WS, NC 27103. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home 2849 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC

Tags

Load entries