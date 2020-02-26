Trivette, Ola Mae Steelman November 15, 1934 - February 24, 2020 Mrs. Ola Mae Steelman Trivette, 85, passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born November 15, 1934 in Yadkin County to the late Ervin and Lizzie Brown Steelman. She attended Forbush Friends Meeting, and was a loving mother and homemaker to her family. Mrs. Trivette was a very independent, strong-willed, stand-up woman, who loved dancing, and working outside in her garden or yard as long as her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen Price, 3 sisters, Pearlie Vestal, Helen Harris, Vermell Matthews; and by 4 brothers, Clinton, George, John David, and Clarence Steelman. She is survived by her 3 children, Dean Goins, Theresa (Sherman) Aaron, Candace Hunt; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Bralley; and her life long friend, Johnny Trivette. The family would also like to express their gratitude to her special caregivers, Beverly Holt and Melanie Bolinski. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM Monday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Michael Thames. Burial will follow in the Boonville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 West Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
2:00PM
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Tags
Most Popular
-
Routine Uber ride takes a frightening turn for local business owner
-
Forsyth's second Cracker Barrel opens off Union Cross Road
-
Schools closed Friday in Winston-Salem/Forsyth
-
'American Idol' judges tell High Point native to take her audition to the street. See how she did.
-
Hold off on new trial for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, N.C. Attorney General says in petition to N.C. Supreme Court
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately