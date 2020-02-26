Trivette, Ola Mae Steelman November 15, 1934 - February 24, 2020 Mrs. Ola Mae Steelman Trivette, 85, passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born November 15, 1934 in Yadkin County to the late Ervin and Lizzie Brown Steelman. She attended Forbush Friends Meeting, and was a loving mother and homemaker to her family. Mrs. Trivette was a very independent, strong-willed, stand-up woman, who loved dancing, and working outside in her garden or yard as long as her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen Price, 3 sisters, Pearlie Vestal, Helen Harris, Vermell Matthews; and by 4 brothers, Clinton, George, John David, and Clarence Steelman. She is survived by her 3 children, Dean Goins, Theresa (Sherman) Aaron, Candace Hunt; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth Bralley; and her life long friend, Johnny Trivette. The family would also like to express their gratitude to her special caregivers, Beverly Holt and Melanie Bolinski. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM Monday in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Michael Thames. Burial will follow in the Boonville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 West Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
2:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
