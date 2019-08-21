August 4, 1931 - August 17, 2019 Mrs. Patsy "Pat" Triplette passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home surrounded by her family. She fought Alzheimer's disease for the past 5 years and had a massive stroke last week. Pat was born in Concord, NC on August 4, 1931 to Reverend Vernon and Eva Connell and was the oldest of 5 children. She was a charter member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she served in many areas: Senior Adult ministry, Lay Renewal ministry, Local Missions ministry, and the music ministry as pianist and organist. Her main passions in life were her love of God, family, friends, her church, and her love for MUSIC. She started playing the piano at age 6 and continued to play until she was in her early 80's. She was the pianist/organist at Cornerstone Baptist Church and Antioch Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a "dedicated musician for the Lord" by her family, her church and the community. Her family will remember her as a loving, compassionate, and generous mother and sister. She was also a dedicated volunteer at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Triplette, and brother, Douglas Connell. Surviving are her children, Randall Van Triplette (Leigh Ann) and Julie Triplette Murphy (Lawrence); grandson, David Triplette; great-grandson, Eli; and siblings, Nancy Connell Penninger, Gail Connell Kirby (Joe), and Lynn Connell (Elaine). A celebration of life service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie Martin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4507 Thomasville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. The Connell/Triplette family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living in Walnut Cove. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
