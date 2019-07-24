August 27, 1921 - July 21, 2019 Roburta Jean Trexler died peacefully Sunday at her home in Winston-Salem, NC, with family at her side. She was 97. Roburta was born Aug. 27, 1921, in Lea County, New Mexico. Her parents, Eulalia Robbins Harbison and Edward Lemuel Harbison, were homesteaders. They created a farm on the dry prairie and endured the Dust Bowl with steadfast courage, determination and optimism. Roburta's life was characterized by the same steadfastness, optimism and determination. Roburta attended high school in Lovington, NM, until Eulalia created a home for her daughters in Lubbock, Texas, so they could be educated at Texas Tech. Roburta graduated from Tech in 1943 and became a second lieutenant in the Women's Army Corps. She provided physical therapy to soldiers who had returned from war with severe spinal injuries. She met their courage and determination with her own. Roburta married Robert B. Harmon of Chicago in 1947. They had six children. Roburta's steadfast love and care, amid challenges, enabled all six of her children to lead good lives. Like her parents before her, she supported their educations, foreseeing professional careers for daughters as well as sons. The six have passed on to their own children the value of education first nurtured by Eulalia and Lem. Roburta built a house in Boulder, Colorado, and married David H. Trexler in 1973. Active in the World War II Glider Pilots Association, they enjoyed many trips across Europe and the United States. In 2008 they moved to Winston-Salem, where they enjoyed the care of Roburta's youngest daughter, Mary Roemer, and appreciated the warm welcome of the Roemer family Henry, Jack, Lane and Tori. After David died in 2009, Roburta enjoyed her years with friends at Homestead Hills. She was a proud Democrat, molded in the era of Franklin Roosevelt, whose New Deal programs helped her parents hold on to their farm. Roburta wrote frequent, insightful letters to her children and grandchildren, commenting on current events and urging them to support protection of the environment, honest leaders, and a government that cares for all its people. To her last week she had a clear mind and steadfast determination and optimism. Roburta is survived by her sister, Lafara Phillips, of Lovington, NM, as well as six children, 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her children are spread across the United States: Bob Harmon (Marilia), of Alexandria, VA; Donna Astiz (Mark) of Livingston, NJ; Linda King of Denver, CO; Karen Adams (Tom) of Kennewick, WA; John Harmon (Colleen) of San Diego, CA; and Mary Roemer (Henry) of Winston-Salem. Roburta loved her 16 grandchildren and took a personal interest in every one of them: Bobby and Edward Harmon, Maria, Alyssa, and Diana Astiz, Axel, August and Walt King, Daniel and Chris Adams, Ryan, Kevin and Collin Harmon, and Suzanna, Blair and Jack Roemer. The family is thankful for Roburta's kind and thoughtful caregivers, Kawana Palmer, Malinda McKinney, and Holly Adkins, and for special friends Calae and Steve Runge, Ruby Clinard, Becky Fox, and Jeanne Mobley. We are thankful most of all for the sacrificial support, endless attention, and loving care that our sister Mary gave to Roburta. The family plans to hold services at a later date in Arlington, VA. Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 120 S Main St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
