June 29, 1938 - June 27, 2020 Mr. Jimmie Lee Traynham, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Davidson County on June 29, 1938 to the late Howard and Ellen Stokes Traynham. Jimmie was a faithful member of Clifton Grove Baptist Church and was retired from the City of Winston-Salem with over 20 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing, working on automobiles, and collecting anything that could be fixed. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by all of his siblings. He is survived by three daughters, Ulanda Brooks (Nathan) of Winston-Salem, Tonya Traynham of Kernersville, and Winoka Traynham of the home; three grandchildren, Ashlee Traynham, Bridgett Brooks, and Nathan Brooks, Jr.; special great-grandson, Calvin; five additional great-grandchildren and one on-the-way. A graveside service is scheduled at 11:00 am on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Clifton Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry Richardson and Pastor Calvin Eggelston officiating. Mr. Traynham will lie in repose at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N. N.C. Hwy 109, Winston-Salem on Thursday, July 2 between the hours of noon and 4:00 PM for those that wish to pay their respects. Online condolences may be sent to the Traynham family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109 Winston-Salem, NC 27107

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Traynham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries